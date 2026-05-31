KalVista's (KALV) Chief Development Officer Sells 33,800 Shares for $905,000

Key Points

33,800 shares were exercised and sold for a total of ~$905,000 on May 27, 2026.

This transaction represented 12.82% of Yea's direct holdings prior to the trade, reducing direct ownership to 229,918 shares.

The transaction was entirely direct; no indirect entities or trusts participated, and the sale resulted from an option exercise with immediate disposition.

With direct holdings now at 229,918 shares after the transaction, Yea's ongoing exposure is through directly held common shares, aligning with reduced capacity after a year marked by net share sales.

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Christopher Yea, Chief Development Officer of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), reported the exercise of 33,800 options into common stock and the immediate sale of those shares for a total value of approximately $905,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing covering trades on May 27, 2026.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 33,800 Transaction value $905,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 229,918 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.16 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $26.78 on May 27, 2026.

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to prior trades by Christopher Yea?

This is only the second open-market sale reported by Yea, with the previous sale involving 39,886 shares; however, the majority of historical trades have been administrative events, not outright sales.

This is only the second open-market sale reported by Yea, with the previous sale involving 39,886 shares; however, the majority of historical trades have been administrative events, not outright sales. What is the derivative context for this transaction?

The 33,800 shares sold were acquired through the exercise of vested options and were immediately disposed of, resulting in no net increase to Yea's long-term common stock holdings.

The 33,800 shares sold were acquired through the exercise of vested options and were immediately disposed of, resulting in no net increase to Yea's long-term common stock holdings. What is Yea's remaining exposure to KalVista Pharmaceuticals equity?

Following this transaction, Yea holds 229,918 shares directly, valued at approximately $6.16 million as of May 27, 2026, with no remaining exercisable options or indirect holdings.

Following this transaction, Yea holds 229,918 shares directly, valued at approximately $6.16 million as of May 27, 2026, with no remaining exercisable options or indirect holdings. Is there evidence of an accelerating selling pattern or a shift in liquidity cadence?

Despite net sales reducing total direct holdings by 28.84% over the past year, the pace and size of outright sales remain limited, and recent transactions reflect diminished available capacity rather than an escalation in discretionary selling.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.43 billion Revenue (TTM) $115.91 million Net income (TTM) -$138.44 million 1-year price change 127.7%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 29th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops and commercializes small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors, with a pipeline focused on hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Operates as a commercial-stage biotechnology company developing drug candidates for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Targets patients with rare diseases, particularly those affected by HAE and DME.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors for rare and underserved diseases. The company leverages a focused R&D strategy to advance novel therapies for hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, aiming to address significant unmet medical needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Christopher Yea’s conversion of stock options and subsequent sale seems like a hasty decision. He sold for $26.78 per share, but there’s a pending buyout offer from Chiesi Group for $27 per share. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Chiesi runs a rare disease segment that is interested in KalVista’s lead drug, Ekterly. It’s an oral, on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema. It appears to be meeting an underserved population. It launched in July 2025 and reached sales of $49 million last year.

As an orally available treatment, Ekterly could see strong uptake among pediatric patients, if approved. KalVista, and most likely Chiesi, intend to file an application with the Food and Drug Administration that could expand its approval to include children aged two through 11.

Ekterly’s initial launch was strong, but KalVista still reported a loss of $109.5 million during the eight months ended Dec. 31, 2025. As a more established business with a rare immunology-focused salesforce, Chiesi expects its acquisition to generate strong profits.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.