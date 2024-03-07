KalVista Stock Drops After Announcement Of Resignation Of CEO Andrew Crockett

(RTTNews) - Stock of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) is dropping 7 percent on Thursday morning after the announcement of changes in management.

The company announced the resignation of Andrew Crockett from the Chief Executive Officer position. He will be replaced by KalVista's current CFO and CBO Benjamin Palleiko.

Currently, KalVista's stock is dropping 7.61 percent, to $13.28 over the previous close of $14.38 on a volume of 244,031 on the Nasdaq.

The pharmaceutical company also said that it plans to file for a New Drug Application for sebetralstat in the U.S. and Japan during the first half and second half, respectively, of 2024.

