News & Insights

Markets
KALV

KalVista Stock Drops After Announcement Of Resignation Of CEO Andrew Crockett

March 07, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stock of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) is dropping 7 percent on Thursday morning after the announcement of changes in management.

The company announced the resignation of Andrew Crockett from the Chief Executive Officer position. He will be replaced by KalVista's current CFO and CBO Benjamin Palleiko.

Currently, KalVista's stock is dropping 7.61 percent, to $13.28 over the previous close of $14.38 on a volume of 244,031 on the Nasdaq.

The pharmaceutical company also said that it plans to file for a New Drug Application for sebetralstat in the U.S. and Japan during the first half and second half, respectively, of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KALV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.