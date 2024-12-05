KalVista reports Q2 EPS (91c), consensus (91c)

As of October 31, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $135.8M, or $292.2M, on a pro forma basis, including $156.4M net proceeds raised in November. The company anticipates that this pro forma balance provides sufficient runway into the second half of 2027. “KalVista (KALV) is successfully executing on the key milestones we announced at the beginning of our fiscal year as we move towards multiple potential commercial launches of sebetralstat in 2025,” said CEO Ben Palleiko. “With six marketing authorization applications filed to date and the first potential approval expected next June, we remain focused on achieving our goal of making sebetralstat available to people living with HAE globally. In support of that goal, during the quarter, we presented additional data from our clinical program at multiple conferences, demonstrating that patients used sebetralstat to treat attacks early and that early treatment with on-demand therapy resulted in meaningful clinical benefit. Finally, the additional capital we recently raised, including the non-dilutive synthetic royalty financing, will support our continued planning for the potential launch of sebetralstat in multiple markets.”

