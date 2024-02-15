KalVista Prices Offering Of $160 Mln Of Shares; Stock Up Over 14% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) on Thursday announced the pricing of its public offering of 7,016,312 shares at $15.25 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,483,688 shares, in lieu of shares to certain investors.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares.

The gross proceeds to KalVista from the offering, to be closed on or about February 20, are expected to be at $160.1 million.

"KalVista intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the continued clinical development of its product candidate sebetralstat and activities related to its planned commercialization following approval, as well as continued preclinical activities for its oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program," the company said.

The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable, and may be exercised at any time after their original issuance.

The purchase price of each pre-funded warrant will be equal to the price at which a share is sold in the offering, minus $0.001, and the exercise price of each pre-funded warrant will equal $0.001 per share.

All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by KalVista.

KALV was trading up by 14.51 percent at $16.49 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

