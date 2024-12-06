News & Insights

KalVista price target lowered to $33 from $35 at JonesResearch

December 06, 2024 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JonesResearch lowered the firm’s price target on KalVista (KALV) to $33 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm incorporated the company’s fiscal Q2 updates and recent royalty deal into the model. Kalvista could share additional sebetralstat data and launch-related expectations in Q1 of 2025, says the analyst, who reiterates that the therapy is “highly likely to garner an approval.”

