KalVista price target lowered to $33 from $35 at JonesResearch

JonesResearch lowered the firm’s price target on KalVista (KALV) to $33 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm incorporated the company’s fiscal Q2 updates and recent royalty deal into the model. Kalvista could share additional sebetralstat data and launch-related expectations in Q1 of 2025, says the analyst, who reiterates that the therapy is “highly likely to garner an approval.”
