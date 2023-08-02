News & Insights

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Price Target Increased by 6.90% to 21.08

August 02, 2023 — 12:53 am EDT

The average one-year price target for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) has been revised to 21.08 / share. This is an increase of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 19.72 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.71% from the latest reported closing price of 10.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in KalVista Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALV is 0.16%, an increase of 55.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 35,065K shares. KALV / KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of KALV is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KALV / KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Held by Institutions

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,395K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,239K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,917K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,651K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,196K shares, representing a decrease of 20.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 1,983K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing an increase of 45.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 116.28% over the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with a Phase 2 clinical trial expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

