KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $KALV Reports Quarterly Earnings

KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS ($KALV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.92 per share, missing estimates of -$0.89 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $KALV stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEALTHCARE CAPITAL PARTNERS III, L.P. VENROCK has made 8 purchases buying 336,212 shares for an estimated $3,087,433 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN L PALLEIKO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,800 shares for an estimated $337,627 .

. PAUL K. AUDHYA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,783 shares for an estimated $151,040 .

. CHRISTOPHER YEA (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,674 shares for an estimated $130,722.

KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

