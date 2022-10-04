Markets
KALV

KalVista Pharma Terminates KVD824 Phase 2 KOMPLETE Trial For Prophylactic Treatment Of HAE

(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) announced Monday that it has terminated the KOMPLETE phase 2 clinical trial for KVD824 for the prevention of attacks in people with hereditary angioedema (HAE).

This decision was based on the observation of liver enzyme (ALT/AST) elevations in multiple patients in all treatment groups of the trial. No patients had concomitant elevation of bilirubin levels and all were asymptomatic.

The KOMPLETE trial is a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KVD824, an investigational oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for the prevention of attacks in adults living with HAE.

Patients in the trial were randomized to one of three treatment groups, each placebo controlled: 300 mg, 600 mg, 900 mg KVD824 (or placebo), all dosed twice daily.

KalVista continues to recruit the phase 3 KONFIDENT trial assessing sebetralstat (formerly KVD900) as a potential oral, on-demand therapy for HAE attacks, with data anticipated in the second half of 2023.

