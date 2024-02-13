KalVista Pharma Announces Positive Results From Late-stage Study Of Sebetralstat

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV), Tuesday announced positive results from the phase 3 clinical trial demonstrating statistically and clinically significant efficacy of sebetralstat as oral on-demand therapy for hereditary angioedema or HAE.

The late-stage study was the largest and most representative trial ever conducted in HAE, and included adolescents, patients using long-term prophylaxis, and all attack severities and locations.

The clinical trial met all primary and key secondary endpoints and demonstrated a favorable safety profile. HAE attacks treated with both 300 mg and 600 mg of sebetralstat achieved the primary endpoint of beginning of symptom relief significantly faster than placebo.

Consistent with previous studies, sebetralstat was well-tolerated, with a safety profile similar to placebo. There were no patient withdrawals due to any adverse event and no treatment-related serious adverse events were observed.

"We are thrilled to announce positive phase 3 results for the KONFIDENT trial, which we believe position sebetralstat to become the first oral, on-demand therapy for the treatment of HAE. These clinically meaningful results represent a potentially significant advance for people living with HAE. If approved, sebetralstat may offer a compelling treatment option for patients and their caregivers given the long-standing preference for an effective and safe oral therapy that provides rapid symptom relief for HAE attacks," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista.

