Markets
KALV

KalVista Pharma Announces Positive CHMP Opinion For Sebetralstat

July 25, 2025 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for sebetralstat, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for symptomatic treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older. The European Commission final decision is expected by early October.

Sebetralstat is approved in the United States and United Kingdom under the brand name EKTERLY for the treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks in people 12 years of age and older.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KALV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.