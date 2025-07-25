KalVista Pharma Announces Positive CHMP Opinion For Sebetralstat

(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for sebetralstat, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for symptomatic treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older. The European Commission final decision is expected by early October.

Sebetralstat is approved in the United States and United Kingdom under the brand name EKTERLY for the treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks in people 12 years of age and older.

