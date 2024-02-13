News & Insights

KALV

KalVista meets main goals in late-stage trial for genetic disease

February 13, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Feb 13 (Reuters) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV.O said on Tuesday its therapy for a type of genetic condition, which causes rapid swelling under the skin and in other parts of the body, met main goals in a late-stage trial.

The therapy, sebetralstat, showed beginning of symptom relief in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) significantly faster than placebo.

The median time to beginning of symptom relief was 1.61 hours with the lower dose version of sebetralstat and 6.72 hours with placebo.

Sebetralstat was tested in 136 adult and adolescent patients with HAE — a disease caused by the lack or dysfunction of a certain protein called C1-inhibitor.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
