KalVista Enters Into Licensing Agreement With Pendopharm To Commercialize Sebetralstat In Canada

June 26, 2025 — 07:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) announced that its subsidiary, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, has granted Pendopharm, a division of Pharmascience, the exclusive rights to manage the regulatory approval process and commercialization of sebetralstat in Canada. Sebetralstat is an investigational, oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema. Financial terms of the agreement are not being disclosed.

"We look forward to collaborating with Pendopharm, whose deep knowledge of the Canadian market and proven track record make them a strong partner as we work to bring sebetralstat to people living with HAE," said Ben Palleiko, CEO of KalVista.

