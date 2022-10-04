US Markets
KALV

KalVista ends study on hereditary disease treatment; shares sink

Contributor
Khushi Mandowara Reuters
Published

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it had ended a mid-stage study for its drug to prevent recurrent swelling attacks in people with hereditary angioedema, due to safety concerns.

Adds background

Oct 4 (Reuters) - KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc KALV.O said on Tuesday it had ended a mid-stage study for its drug to prevent recurrent swelling attacks in people with hereditary angioedema, due to safety concerns.

The company's shares sank about 33% to $9.50 in premarket trading.

KalVista said it ended the trial due to increased level of liver enzymes in some patients, which can lead to liver damage if kept unchecked.

"The current formulation will not meet our requirements for a best-in-class oral prophylactic therapy" Chief Executive Andrew Crockett said in a statement.

Hereditary angioedema is a rare disease characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling of the skin and mucous membranes.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Savio D'Souza)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KALV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular