$KALV stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KALV stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $74,811,257 of trading volume.

$KALV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KALV (you can track the company live on Quiver's $KALV stock page ):

$KALV insiders have traded $KALV stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEALTHCARE CAPITAL PARTNERS III, L.P. VENROCK has made 9 purchases buying 361,212 shares for an estimated $3,322,933 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN L PALLEIKO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,749 shares for an estimated $397,761 .

. PAUL K. AUDHYA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,130 shares for an estimated $143,769 .

. CHRISTOPHER YEA (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,362 shares for an estimated $124,859.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KALV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $KALV stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $KALV on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.