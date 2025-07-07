Stocks
$KALV stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 07, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$KALV stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $74,811,257 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $KALV:

$KALV Insider Trading Activity

$KALV insiders have traded $KALV stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HEALTHCARE CAPITAL PARTNERS III, L.P. VENROCK has made 9 purchases buying 361,212 shares for an estimated $3,322,933 and 0 sales.
  • BENJAMIN L PALLEIKO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,749 shares for an estimated $397,761.
  • PAUL K. AUDHYA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,130 shares for an estimated $143,769.
  • CHRISTOPHER YEA (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,362 shares for an estimated $124,859.

$KALV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $KALV stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

