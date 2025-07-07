$KALV stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KALV stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $74,811,257 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KALV (you can track the company live on Quiver's $KALV stock page):
$KALV Insider Trading Activity
$KALV insiders have traded $KALV stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KALV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HEALTHCARE CAPITAL PARTNERS III, L.P. VENROCK has made 9 purchases buying 361,212 shares for an estimated $3,322,933 and 0 sales.
- BENJAMIN L PALLEIKO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,749 shares for an estimated $397,761.
- PAUL K. AUDHYA (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 13,130 shares for an estimated $143,769.
- CHRISTOPHER YEA (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,362 shares for an estimated $124,859.
$KALV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $KALV stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOXER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,590,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,348,600
- SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,086,811 shares (+177.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,541,798
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 772,636 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,916,219
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC added 753,752 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,698,298
- STEMPOINT CAPITAL LP removed 605,966 shares (-61.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,992,847
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 581,746 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,713,348
- VR ADVISER, LLC added 454,254 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,242,091
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
