KALU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.23, changing hands as low as $75.56 per share. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KALU's low point in its 52 week range is $56.79 per share, with $97.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.40.

