KALU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/23/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/23/20, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.67, payable on 8/14/20. As a percentage of KALU's recent stock price of $69.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when KALU shares open for trading on 7/23/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KALU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KALU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KALU's low point in its 52 week range is $54.54 per share, with $117.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.56.

In Tuesday trading, Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.