Kaltura sees Q4 revenue $44M-$44.7M, consensus $43.8M

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Kaltura (KLTR) currently expects: Subscription Revenue to grow by 2%-4% year-over-year to between $41.8 million and $42.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $0.5 million to $1.5 million.

