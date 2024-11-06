Kaltura sees FY24 revenue $177.1M-$177.8M, consensus $175.67M

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, Kaltura (KLTR) currently expects: Subscription Revenue to grow by 2% year-over-year to between $166.1 million and $166.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $5.1 million to $6.1 million.

