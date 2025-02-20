Kaltura Reports Record Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Kaltura reported record fourth-quarter revenues, improved retention rates, and projected continued growth for 2025 despite past losses.

Kaltura, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, exceeding guidance with record total and subscription revenues, and achieving the highest Adjusted EBITDA since mid-2020. In Q4 2024, revenue reached $45.6 million, up 3% from the previous year, with subscription revenue increasing 6% to $43.4 million. For the entire year, total revenue grew by 2% to $178.7 million, with subscription revenue increasing 3% to $167.7 million. Kaltura also achieved positive cash flow from operations for the first time since 2020. CEO Ron Yekutiel highlighted ongoing growth prospects, driven by user consolidation around their platform, advancements in new generative AI products, and improvements in market conditions for enterprise video. Looking forward, the company forecasts modest revenue growth in 2025 and plans to continue leveraging its customer base and new technologies.

Potential Positives

Record total and subscription revenue achieved for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024, surpassing guidance.

Highest Adjusted EBITDA since Q2 2020, indicating a significant improvement in operational profitability.

Improvement in gross margins, with GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins increasing to 71% in Q4 2024 compared to 64% in Q4 2023.

Successful launch of new Gen AI-based products, with strong interest from large organizations, showcasing innovation and market relevance.

Potential Negatives

Despite a modest increase in total revenue of only 2% for the full year of 2024 compared to 2023, the company is relying on slower growth expectations for the upcoming year, projecting a total revenue growth of only 1%-2% for 2025.

The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $24.1 million for the full year of 2024, although it was an improvement from the previous year's loss; persistent operating losses could be a concern for investors seeking profitability.

While the net loss for the full year of 2024 improved compared to 2023, the ongoing accumulation of losses, leading to an accumulated deficit of $468.8 million, raises questions about the company's long-term financial viability.

FAQ

What were Kaltura's fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

Kaltura reported fourth quarter revenue of $45.6 million, a 3% increase from the previous year, with subscription revenue of $43.4 million, up 6%.

How did Kaltura's Adjusted EBITDA perform in 2024?

Kaltura achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million for Q4 2024, up from $0.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.

What is Kaltura's Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) for 2024?

Kaltura's ARR for December 31, 2024, stood at $173.9 million, reflecting a 6% increase compared to $164.7 million in 2023.

What are Kaltura's revenue projections for Q1 2025?

Kaltura expects Q1 2025 subscription revenue to grow by 5%-7%, projecting between $43.4 million and $44.2 million.

How has Kaltura's net loss changed year-over-year?

Kaltura's net loss decreased from $12.1 million in Q4 2023 to $6.6 million in Q4 2024, reflecting operational improvements.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura” or the “Company”), the video experience cloud, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, as well as outlook for first quarter and full year 2025.





“We surpassed our guidance for the fourth quarter, delivering record total and subscription revenue, as well as the highest Adjusted EBITDA since the second quarter of 2020, fueled by record high gross margin. We also posted sequential and year-over-year growth in gross and net dollar retention rates, and in new bookings for the third quarter in a row,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kaltura.





“For the full year, we are pleased to report we achieved record annual subscription revenue, total revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA profit, surpassing our annual guidance for all. We also achieved record gross margin and cash flow from operations. We ended the year with record ARR and RPO, having delivered on our plans to reaccelerate new bookings and revenue throughout the second half of the year, and posted positive cash flow from operations for the year, for the first time since 2020.” Mr. Yekutiel continued, “As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, we anticipate continued improvement in the market environment for enterprise video offerings, and believe our path to increased growth and profitability will be fueled by customer consolidation around our platform, maturity of our newer products, leveraging our exciting new generative artificial intelligence (“Gen AI”) capabilities, growth potential within our great customer base, and a regrowth of our sales force.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:











Revenue



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $45.6 million, an increase of 3% compared to $44.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.







for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $45.6 million, an increase of 3% compared to $44.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Subscription revenue



for the fourth quarter of 2024





was $43.4 million, an increase of 6% compared to $40.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.







for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $43.4 million, an increase of 6% compared to $40.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)



was





$173.9 million, an increase of 6% compared to $164.7 million in 2023.







was $173.9 million, an increase of 6% compared to $164.7 million in 2023.





GAAP





Gross profit



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $32.3 million, representing a gross margin of 71% compared to a GAAP gross profit of $28.6 million and gross margin of 64% for the fourth quarter of 2023.







for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $32.3 million, representing a gross margin of 71% compared to a GAAP gross profit of $28.6 million and gross margin of 64% for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP





Gross profit



for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $32.6 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 71%, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $29.1 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 65% for the fourth quarter of 2023.







for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $32.6 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 71%, compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $29.1 million and non-GAAP gross margin of 65% for the fourth quarter of 2023.





GAAP





Operating loss



was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.







was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP





Operating income



was $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.







was $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





GAAP Net loss



was $6.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a GAAP net loss of $12.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.







was $6.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a GAAP net loss of $12.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP Net loss



was $1.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.







was $1.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA



was $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.







was $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





Net cash provided by operating activities



was $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

















Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights:











Revenue



for the full year of 2024 was $178.7 million, an increase of 2% compared to $175.2 million for the full year of 2023.







for the full year of 2024 was $178.7 million, an increase of 2% compared to $175.2 million for the full year of 2023.





Subscription revenue



for the full year of 2024





was $167.7 million, an increase of 3% compared to $162.8 million for the full year of 2023.







for the full year of 2024 was $167.7 million, an increase of 3% compared to $162.8 million for the full year of 2023.





GAAP





Gross profit



for the full year of 2024 was $119.1 million, representing a gross margin of 67% compared to a GAAP gross profit of $112.2 million and gross margin of 64% for the full year of 2023.







for the full year of 2024 was $119.1 million, representing a gross margin of 67% compared to a GAAP gross profit of $112.2 million and gross margin of 64% for the full year of 2023.





Non-GAAP





Gross profit



for the full year of 2024 was $120.5 million, representing a gross margin of 67% compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $113.8 million and gross margin of 65% for the full year of 2023.







for the full year of 2024 was $120.5 million, representing a gross margin of 67% compared to a non-GAAP gross profit of $113.8 million and gross margin of 65% for the full year of 2023.





GAAP





Operating loss



was $24.1 million for the full year of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $38.7 million for the full year of 2023.







was $24.1 million for the full year of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $38.7 million for the full year of 2023.





Non-GAAP





Operating income



was $2.7 million for the full year of 2024, compared a non-GAAP operating loss of $6.7 million for the full year of 2023.







was $2.7 million for the full year of 2024, compared a non-GAAP operating loss of $6.7 million for the full year of 2023.





GAAP Net loss



was $31.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the full year of 2024, compared to a GAAP net loss of $46.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.







was $31.3 million or $0.21 per diluted share for the full year of 2024, compared to a GAAP net loss of $46.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.





Non-GAAP Net loss



was $4.5 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the full year of 2024, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $14.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.







was $4.5 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the full year of 2024, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $14.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the full year of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA



was $7.3 million for the full year of 2024, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.5 million for the full year of 2023.







was $7.3 million for the full year of 2024, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.5 million for the full year of 2023.





Net cash provided by operating activities



was $12.2 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $8.3 million net cash used in operating activities for the full year of 2023.

















Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Highlights:









Closed four new seven-digit deals and twenty-nine six-digit deals – the highest combined number of six and seven-digit deals since the third quarter of 2022.



Closed four new seven-digit deals and twenty-nine six-digit deals – the highest combined number of six and seven-digit deals since the third quarter of 2022.



Highest new subscription bookings since the fourth quarter of 2022 - third quarter in a row of sequential and year-over-year growth.



Highest new subscription bookings since the fourth quarter of 2022 - third quarter in a row of sequential and year-over-year growth.



Sequential and year-over-year improvement in gross retention, and 103% Net Dollar Retention rate.



Sequential and year-over-year improvement in gross retention, and 103% Net Dollar Retention rate.



Launched Gen AI based “Class Genie” and “Work Genie” that power real-time hyper-personalized video-first experiences. Our Beta program for evaluating our Work and Class Genies saw strong interest from dozens of large organizations.



Launched Gen AI based “Class Genie” and “Work Genie” that power real-time hyper-personalized video-first experiences. Our Beta program for evaluating our Work and Class Genies saw strong interest from dozens of large organizations.



Kaltura’s Media and Telecom new Gen AI features for streaming services earned a place in the FEED Magazine 2024 Honors List, in the “Special Recognition in AI” category.









Financial Outlook:







For the first quarter of 2025, Kaltura expects:









Subscription Revenue



to grow by 5%-7% year-over-year to between $43.4 million and $44.2 million.



to grow by 5%-7% year-over-year to between $43.4 million and $44.2 million.





Total Revenue



to grow by 2%-4% year-over-year to between $45.7 million and $46.5 million.



to grow by 2%-4% year-over-year to between $45.7 million and $46.5 million.





Adjusted EBITDA



to be in the range of $2.5 million to $3.5 million.







For the full year ending December 31, 2025, Kaltura expects:









Subscription Revenue



to grow by 2%-3% year-over-year to between $170.4 million and $173.4 million.



to grow by 2%-3% year-over-year to between $170.4 million and $173.4 million.





Total Revenue



to grow 1%-2% year-over-year to between $179.9 million and $182.9 million.



to grow 1%-2% year-over-year to between $179.9 million and $182.9 million.





Adjusted EBITDA



to be in the range of $12.7 million to $14.7 million.







The guidance provided above contains forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Kaltura has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net loss within this press release because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. The reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA includes but is not limited to the following items: stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation, amortization, financial expenses (income), net, provision for income tax, and other non-recurring operating expenses. These items, which could materially affect the computation of forward-looking GAAP net loss, are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of the Company’s control. The guidance above is based on the Company's current expectations relating to the macro-economic climate trends.





Additional information on Kaltura’s reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below.







Investor Deck







Our fourth quarter and full year 2024 Investor Deck has been posted in the investor relations page on our website at: www.investors.kaltura.com.







Conference Call







Kaltura will host a conference call today on February 20, 2025 to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook.













Time:





8:00 a.m. ET

















United States/Canada Toll Free:





1-877-407-0789





















International Toll:





1-201-689-8562

































A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at:





https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events









A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.







About Kaltura







Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.







Investor Contacts:







Kaltura





John Doherty





Chief Financial Officer





IR@Kaltura.com





Sapphire Investor Relations





Erica Mannion and Michael Funari





+1 617 542 6180





IR@Kaltura.com







Media Contacts:







Kaltura





Nohar Zmora





pr.team@kaltura.com





Headline Media





Raanan Loew





raanan@headline.media





+1 347 897 9276







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our guidance; our business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations, including new products and capabilities and growth of our salesforce; our expectations regarding growth and profitability goals; and general economic, business and industry conditions, including expectations with respect to trends in customer consolidation and adoption of Gen AI technology.





In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.





Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the current volatile economic climate and its direct and indirect impact on our business and operations; political, economic, and military conditions in Israel and other geographies; our ability to retain our customers and meet demand; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the evolution of the markets for our offerings; our ability to keep pace with technological and competitive developments; risks associated with our use of certain artificial intelligence and machine learning models; our ability to maintain the interoperability of our offerings across devices, operating systems and third-party applications; risks associated with our Application Programming Interfaces, other components in our offerings and other intellectual property; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; our ability to increase customer revenue; risks related to our approach to revenue recognition; our potential exposure to cybersecurity threats; our compliance with data privacy and data protection laws; our ability to meet our contractual commitments; our reliance on third parties; our ability to retain our key personnel; risks related to revenue mix and customer base; risks related to our international operations; risks related to potential acquisitions; our ability to generate or raise additional capital; and the other risks under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as such factors are updated in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.kaltura.com.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Kaltura has provided in this press release and the accompanying tables measures of financial information that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin (calculated as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin (calculated as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and Adjusted EBITDA. Kaltura defines these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective corresponding GAAP measure, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) facility exit and transition costs; (4) restructuring charges; and (5) war-related costs. Kaltura defines EBITDA as net profit (loss) before financial expenses (income), net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as defined above), adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance, such as non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, facility exit and transition costs, restructuring charges and other non-recurring operating expenses. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Kaltura’s financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP metrics are a supplemental measure of our performance, are not defined by or presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net profit (loss) or any other performance measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented because we believe that they provide useful supplemental information to investors and analysts regarding our operating performance and are frequently used by these parties in evaluating companies in our industry.





By presenting these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Additionally, our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis between periods, as described above. Although we use the non-GAAP financial measures described above, such measures have significant limitations as analytical tools and only supplement but do not replace, our financial statements in accordance with GAAP. See the tables below regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.







Key Financial and Operating Metrics









Annualized Recurring Revenue.



We use Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as a measure of our revenue trend and an indicator of our future revenue opportunity from existing recurring customer contracts. We calculate ARR by annualizing our recurring revenue for the most recently completed fiscal quarter. Recurring revenues are generated from SaaS and PaaS subscriptions, as well as term licenses for software installed on the customer's premises (“On-Prem”). For the SaaS and PaaS components, we calculate ARR by annualizing the actual recurring revenue recognized for the latest fiscal quarter. For the On-Prem components for which revenue recognition is not ratable across the license term, we calculate ARR for each contract by dividing the total contract value (excluding professional services) as of the last day of the specified period by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365. Recurring revenue excludes revenue from one-time professional services and setup fees. ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades or price increases or decreases. The amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, pending renewals, professional services revenue, foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions or divestitures. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue as it is an operating metric and is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.







Net Dollar Retention Rate.



Our Net Dollar Retention Rate, which we use to measure our success in retaining and growing recurring revenue from our existing customers, compares our recognized recurring revenue from a set of customers across comparable periods. We calculate our Net Dollar Retention Rate for a given period as the recognized recurring revenue from the latest reported fiscal quarter from the set of customers whose revenue existed in the reported fiscal quarter from the prior year (the numerator), divided by recognized recurring revenue from such customers for the same fiscal quarter in the prior year (denominator). For annual periods, we report Net Dollar Retention Rate as the arithmetic average of the Net Dollar Retention Rate for all fiscal quarters included in the period. We consider subdivisions of the same legal entity (for example, divisions of a parent company or separate campuses that are part of the same state university system) ,as well as Value-add Resellers (“VARs”) (meaning resellers that directly manage the relationship with the customer) and the customers they manage, to be a single customer for purposes of calculating our Net Dollar Retention Rate. Our calculation of Net Dollar Retention Rate for any fiscal period includes the positive recognized recurring revenue impacts of selling new services to existing customers and the negative recognized recurring revenue impacts of contraction and attrition among this set of customers. Our Net Dollar Retention Rate may fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including the growing level of our revenue base, the level of penetration within our customer base, expansion of products and features, and our ability to retain our customers. Our calculation of Net Dollar Retention Rate may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.







Remaining Performance Obligations.



Remaining Performance Obligations represents the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been delivered, including both subscription and professional services revenues. Remaining Performance Obligations consists of both deferred revenue and contracted non-cancelable amounts that will be invoiced and recognized in future periods. We expect to recognize 58% of our Remaining Performance Obligations as revenue over the next 12 months, and the remainder over the next four years. However, we cannot guarantee that any portion of our Remaining Performance Obligations will be recognized as revenue within the timeframe we expect or at all.



















Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited)





























December 31,

























2024





















2023

















ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





33,059













$





36,684













Marketable securities













48,275

















32,692













Trade receivables













19,978

















23,312













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













9,481

















8,410













Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current













10,765

















10,636







































Total current assets















121,558

















111,734













LONG-TERM ASSETS:

























Marketable securities













3,379

















5,844













Property and equipment, net













16,190

















20,113













Other assets, noncurrent













2,983

















3,100













Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, noncurrent













13,605

















17,314













Operating lease right-of-use assets













12,308

















13,872













Intangible assets, net













212

















689













Goodwill













11,070

















11,070







































Total noncurrent assets















59,747

















72,002















TOTAL ASSETS











$





181,305













$





183,736















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























CURRENT LIABILITIES:

























Current portion of long-term loans













3,110

















1,612













Trade payables













3,265

















3,629













Employees and payroll accruals













15,399

















12,651













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













14,262

















17,279













Operating lease liabilities













2,504

















2,374













Deferred revenue, current













63,123

















62,364















Total current liabilities















101,663

















99,909













NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:

























Deferred revenue, noncurrent













67

















369













Long-term loans, net of current portion













29,153

















33,047













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent













15,263

















17,796













Other liabilities, noncurrent













10,772

















2,295







































Total noncurrent liabilities















55,255

















53,507















TOTAL LIABILITIES











$





156,918













$





153,416













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

























Common stock













15

















14













Treasury stock













(7,801





)













(4,881





)









Additional paid-in capital













500,024

















471,635













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













959

















1,047













Accumulated deficit













(468,810





)













(437,495





)



































Total stockholders' equity















24,387

















30,320







































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











$





181,305













$





183,736







































Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share data; Unaudited)





























Three Months ended









December 31













Twelve Months ended









December 31,





















2024













2023

















2024





















2023























































Revenue:

















































































Subscription









$





43,414









$





40,787









$





167,681













$





162,750













Professional services













2,195













3,689













11,036

















12,422























































Total revenue















45,609













44,476













178,717

















175,172





















































Cost of revenue:

















































































Subscription













9,852













11,118













42,552

















44,224













Professional services













3,476













4,712













17,059

















18,714























































Total cost of revenue















13,328













15,830













59,611

















62,938





















































Gross profit













32,281













28,646













119,106

















112,234





















































Operating expenses:

















































































Research and development













12,970













12,737













49,430

















52,400













Sales and marketing













12,345













12,309













47,766

















48,798













General and administrative













10,759













12,420













46,009

















48,718













Restructuring













—













—













—

















973























































Total operating expenses















36,074













37,466













143,205

















150,889





















































Operating loss













3,793













8,820













24,099

















38,655





















































Financial expenses (income), net













1,238













1,847













(434





)













(1,200





)

















































Loss before provision for income taxes













5,031













10,667













23,665

















37,455













Provision for income taxes













1,574













1,400













7,650

















8,911





















































Net loss













6,605













12,067













31,315

















46,366





















































Net loss per share









$





0.04









$





0.09









$





0.21













$





0.34





















































Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share













150,452,462













141,791,191













147,925,797

















138,237,017



































Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share data; Unaudited)



















Stock-based compensation included in above line items:



























Three Months ended





December 31,













Twelve Months ended





December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023



















































Cost of revenue









$





195









$





301









$





1,002









$





1,128









Research and development













1,178













1,295













4,775













4,734









Sales and marketing













518













840













2,701













3,187









General and administrative













3,308













5,588













17,786













20,931

















































Total









$





5,199









$





8,024









$





26,264









$





29,980































Revenue by Segment (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited):





























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023



















































Enterprise, Education and Technology









$





32,958









$





31,569









$





128,704









$





125,154









Media and Telecom













12,651













12,907













50,013













50,018

















































Total









$





45,609









$





44,476









$





178,717









$





175,172































Gross Profit by Segment (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited):





























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023



















































Enterprise, Education and Technology









$





25,901









$





22,998









$





96,928









$





91,624









Media and Telecom













6,380













5,648













22,178













20,610

















































Total









$





32,281









$





28,646









$





119,106









$





112,234































Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited)





























Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:



























Net loss









$





(31,315





)









$





(46,366





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization













5,064

















4,717













Stock-based compensation expenses













26,264

















29,980













Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs













11,447

















11,669













Non-cash interest income, net













(1,219





)













(1,023





)









Gain on foreign exchange













(90





)













(728





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Decrease in trade receivables













3,334

















5,475













Decrease (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets, noncurrent













(949





)













648













Increase in deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs













(7,497





)













(6,561





)









Decrease in trade payables













(534





)













(5,884





)









Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities













5,376

















797













Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals













2,748

















(2,233





)









Increase (Decrease) in other liabilities, noncurrent













(14





)













443













Increase in deferred revenue













458

















1,626













Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net













(840





)













(863





)

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













12,233

















(8,303





)



































Cash flows from investing activities:



















































Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities













(50,874





)













(47,708





)









Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities













38,981

















51,976













Purchases of property and equipment













(521





)













(2,607





)









Capitalized internal-use software development costs













—

















(1,493





)









Investment in restricted bank deposit













—

















(1,751





)

































Net cash used in investing activities













(12,414





)













(1,583





)



































Cash flows from financing activities:



















































Proceeds from long-term loans













—

















3,500













Repayment of long-term loans













(2,187





)













(4,500





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options













1,620

















1,383













Payment of debt issuance costs













(17





)













(274





)









Repurchase of common stock













(2,920





)













—













Payments on account of repurchase of common stock













(30





)













—





































Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













(3,534





)













109





































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$





90













$





728





































Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$





(3,625





)









$





(9,049





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year













36,784

















45,833





































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year









$





33,159













$





36,784



































Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited)





























Three Months













Twelve Months





















Ended December 31,













Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin













































GAAP gross profit











$





32,281













$





28,646













$





119,106













$





112,234













Stock-based compensation expense













195

















301

















1,002

















1,128













Amortization of acquired intangibles













107

















107

















427

















426















Non-GAAP gross profit











$





32,583













$





29,054













$





120,535













$





113,788















GAAP gross margin















71





%













64





%













67





%













64





%











Non-GAAP gross margin















71





%













65





%













67





%













65





%











Reconciliation of operating expenses













































GAAP research and development expenses











$





12,970













$





12,737













$





49,430













$





52,400













Stock-based compensation expense













1,178

















1,295

















4,775

















4,734













Amortization of acquired intangibles













—

















—

















—

















—















Non-GAAP research and development expenses











$





11,792













$





11,442













$





44,655













$





47,666















GAAP sales and marketing











$





12,345













$





12,309













$





47,766













$





48,798













Stock-based compensation expense













518

















840

















2,701

















3,187













Amortization of acquired intangibles













11

















13

















50

















128















Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses











$





11,816













$





11,456













$





45,015













$





45,483















GAAP general and administrative expenses











$





10,759













$





12,420













$





46,009













$





48,718













Stock-based compensation expense













3,308

















5,588

















17,786

















20,931













Amortization of acquired intangibles













—

















—

















—

















—













Facility exit and transition costs



(a)















—

















—

















—

















154













War related costs



(b)















22

















331

















44

















331















Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses











$





7,429













$





6,501













$





28,179













$





27,302















Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin













































GAAP operating loss











$





(3,793





)









$





(8,820





)









$





(24,099





)









$





(38,655





)









Stock-based compensation expense













5,199

















8,024

















26,264

















29,980













Amortization of acquired intangibles













118

















120

















477

















554













Restructuring



(c)















—

















—

















—

















973













Facility exit and transition costs



(a)















—

















—

















—

















154













War related costs



(b)















22

















331

















44

















331















Non-GAAP operating income ( loss)











$





1,546













$





(345





)









$





2,686













$





(6,663





)











GAAP operating margin















(8





)%













(20





)%













(13





)%













(22





)%











Non-GAAP operating margin















3





%













(1





)%













2





%













(4





)%











Reconciliation of net loss













































GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders











$





(6,605





)









$





(12,067





)









$





(31,315





)









$





(46,366





)









Stock-based compensation expense













5,199

















8,024

















26,264

















29,980













Amortization of acquired intangibles













118

















120

















477

















554













Restructuring



(c)















—

















—

















—

















973













Facility exit and transition costs



(a)















—

















—

















—

















154













War related costs



(b)















22

















331

















44

















331















Non-GAAP loss attributable to common stockholders











$





(1,266





)









$





(3,592





)









$





(4,530





)









$





(14,374





)

















































Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted









$





0.01













$





0.03













$





0.03













$





0.10































Adjusted EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands; Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



























Net loss





$





(6,605





)









$





(12,067





)









$





(31,315





)









$





(46,366





)









Financial expenses (income), net



(d)











1,238

















1,847

















(434





)













(1,200





)









Provision for income taxes









1,574

















1,400

















7,650

















8,911













Depreciation and amortization









1,230

















1,308

















5,065

















4,717















EBITDA











(2,563





)













(7,512





)













(19,035





)













(33,938





)









Non-cash stock-based compensation expense









5,199

















8,024

















26,264

















29,980













Facility exit and transition costs



(a)











—

















—

















—

















154













Restructuring



(c)











—

















—

















—

















973













War related costs



(b)











22

















331

















44

















331















Adjusted EBITDA







$





2,658













$





843













$





7,273













$





(2,500





)





















(a)









Facility exit and transition costs for the year ended December 31, 2023, include losses from sale of fixed assets and other costs associated with moving to our temporary office in Israel.









(b)









The years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023 include costs related to conflicts in Israel. These costs are attributable to the temporary relocation of key employees from Israel for business continuity purposes, the purchase of emergency equipment for key employees, charitable donations to communities directly impacted by the war, and office fixes and modifications.









(c)









The year ended December 31, 2023 includes employee termination benefits incurred in connection with our 2023 reorganization plan.









(d)









The three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 include $551, $692, $2,682 and $3,178, respectively, of interest expenses and $902, $538, $3,355, and $2,735, respectively, of interest income.























Reported KPIs





























December 31,





















2024













2023





















(U.S. dollars amounts in thousands)











Annualized Recurring Revenue









$





173,900









$





164,723









Remaining Performance Obligations









$





203,379









$





185,305







































Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023















Net Dollar Retention Rate









103





%









98





%















