Kaltura Partners with Magna Systems to Expand AI Video Solutions in APAC Region

Kaltura partners with Magna Systems to enhance media and telecom solutions in APAC with AI-driven services.

Quiver AI Summary

Kaltura has announced a partnership with Magna Systems and Engineering to enhance its media and telecommunications services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. This collaboration marks Kaltura's first step in expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, aiming to leverage Magna's expertise and support to better serve customers. Kaltura's offerings include a robust TV content management system and advanced AI-driven features that can improve content strategies, engagement, and viewership. Their recent product, Kaltura TV Genie, provides AI-powered, personalized viewing experiences and real-time content curation. Magna, known for its commitment to customer service and innovative solutions, expresses enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its alignment with their goal of delivering cutting-edge technology to clients in the media and telecom sectors.

Potential Positives

Kaltura is expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region by partnering with Magna Systems and Engineering, which may enhance market penetration and customer reach.

The collaboration introduces advanced AI-powered technologies to the media and telecommunications sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong, potentially increasing customer engagement and viewership.

Kaltura's AI-powered product, TV Genie, won the Product of the Year for Streaming award at the 2025 NAB Show, highlighting its innovation and market recognition.

The partnership positions Kaltura as a key player in providing personalized video experiences, aligning with its mission to boost engagement in various sectors, including media and education.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose any specific financial metrics or expected outcomes from the partnership, which may raise concerns about the partnership's anticipated impact on Kaltura's growth and revenue in the APAC region.

The announcement highlights that Magna is the "first of several APAC partnerships," suggesting that Kaltura may be in the early stages of establishing its presence in the region, which could indicate potential challenges in market penetration.

Despite showcasing new technologies and innovations, the release lacks detailed information on how Kaltura plans to differentiate itself from existing competitors in a rapidly evolving media and telecom landscape.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Kaltura's partnership with Magna Systems?

The partnership aims to support Kaltura's expansion in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong's media and telecom markets.

How will Kaltura's services benefit customers?

Kaltura provides advanced AI capabilities that enhance content strategies, increase engagement, and streamline operations for media and telecom providers.

What technologies does Kaltura offer for video experiences?

Kaltura's AI Video Experience Cloud includes tools for TV content management, streaming applications, and hyper-personalized viewing experiences.

Who is Magna Systems & Engineering?

Magna is a systems integration specialist focused on providing technology solutions and support for the broadcast and telecommunication industries.

What is the significance of the Kaltura TV Genie?

The Kaltura TV Genie offers AI-powered, personalized viewing experiences, winning the Product of the Year for Streaming at the 2025 NAB Show.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KLTR Insider Trading Activity

$KLTR insiders have traded $KLTR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN N. DOHERTY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 135,496 shares for an estimated $317,804.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $KLTR stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



New York, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kaltura



(Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud,



and Magna Systems and Engineering



, a leading systems integration specialist and technology supplier for the broadcast and telecommunication industries, today announced a new partnership with Magna supporting Kaltura in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong.





This collaboration comes as part of Kaltura’s expansion of its media & telecom activities in the Asian and Pacific markets, with Magna as the first of several APAC partnerships. The growing network of Kaltura partners will bring new value to existing customers, supporting their technological and business evolution with new technologies, and provide a local presence for sales and market development.





Kaltura’s services for the media and telecommunications industries are based on the company’s robust TV Content Management system and TV streaming application, as well as advanced AI-powered capabilities that reshape content strategies. Using metadata enrichment, AI user-controlled chat, real-time translation and dubbing in multiple languages, highlighting and chaptering for VOD and live content, AI-powered content curation, and more, providers can increase engagement and grow viewership as they expand into new markets.





Kaltura’s recent addition, the AI-powered Kaltura TV Genie, which won the Product of the Year for Streaming at the 2025 NAB Show Award, enables companies to offer AI-powered, hyper-personalized lean-forward viewing experiences for audiences. Beyond recommendations for users, TV Genie automatically curates content in real-time for editors based on their catalogue and current trends, streamlining operations and driving continuous, ongoing engagement.





Magna Systems & Engineering, also commonly known simply as Magna, is an experienced systems integration specialist and provider of technology, products, and solutions to the broadcast and telecommunication industries. The company’s focus is on partnering with and providing best-of-breed technology and solutions, such as Kaltura, for their clients that meet their current requirements and future-proof them for years to come. Support, alongside the very best customer service, are two of Magna’s key and most important offerings, and they offer both across the entire Asia Pacific region from offices in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Singapore.





“Partnering with Kaltura aligns with our strategy of connecting our customers with the latest, world-leading technology solutions and providers, enabling them to innovate and maintain a competitive advantage in the media and telecom sector. In short, we will provide our clients in the region with Kaltura AI Video Experience Cloud solutions that will add real and tangible value and efficiency to their organisations. Our new partnership with Kaltura is a very positive one that will bring many benefits to the industry as a whole," said Matthew Clemesha, group CEO of Magna Systems.





“Magna is well known in APAC for its commitment to providing top-notch services, support, and solutions to its customers in the media and telecommunications industry, a brand that perfectly reflects our values and vision,” said Natan Israeli, Chief Customer Officer at Kaltura. “We are excited to work with Magna Systems to expand our reach and improve streaming experiences for more customers with our AI-powered products in this market”.







About Kaltura







Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s AI Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit



www.corp.kaltura.com



.



















About Magna Systems & Engineering







Founded in 1968, Magna Systems & Engineering, also commonly known simply as Magna, is an experienced systems integration specialist and provider of technology, products and solutions to the broadcast and telecommunication industries. Our focus is on partnering with and providing



best-of-breed technology and solutions



for our clients that meet their current requirements and future-proof them for years to come. Support, alongside the very best customer service, are two of Magna’s key and most important offerings for our clients, and we offer both across the entire Asia Pacific region from our offices in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, New Zealand and Singapore.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.