Kaltura Partners with APTN to Launch APTN lumi, a New Streaming Service for Indigenous Communities

Kaltura partners with APTN to launch APTN lumi, a streaming service for Indigenous content in Canada and worldwide.

Kaltura has partnered with APTN (Aboriginal Peoples Television Network) to launch APTN lumi, a streaming service aimed at delivering Indigenous content to communities across Canada and worldwide. The service showcases a curated collection of stories, documentaries, dramas, and educational material created by and for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples. Utilizing Kaltura's comprehensive OTT video platform, APTN lumi is accessible on web and mobile, enhancing the visibility of Indigenous voices and fostering dialogue. Kaltura's technology supports APTN's goals by providing robust content management, multi-platform distribution, and monetization options. This partnership marks a significant step for APTN in expanding its digital presence while remaining committed to sharing authentic Indigenous narratives.

Potential Positives

Kaltura's partnership with APTN to power the APTN lumi streaming service significantly enhances Kaltura's visibility and presence in the media industry, particularly in supporting Indigenous storytelling and culture.

The collaboration allows Kaltura to showcase its advanced OTT video platform capabilities, potentially attracting more clients from public broadcasters and mission-driven media organizations.

By leveraging Kaltura’s technology, APTN lumi provides a unique offering of curated Indigenous content, which may drive user engagement and expand Kaltura's market reach.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is APTN lumi?

APTN lumi is a streaming service launched by APTN to deliver Indigenous content to communities across Canada and globally.

Who is partnering with APTN for APTN lumi?

Kaltura is partnering with APTN to power the APTN lumi streaming service with its end-to-end OTT video platform.

What type of content does APTN lumi offer?

APTN lumi provides a curated collection of Indigenous stories, documentaries, dramas, and educational content created for Indigenous communities.

How does Kaltura support APTN lumi?

Kaltura offers a robust content management system, multi-platform distribution, monetization capabilities, and AI-driven personalization for APTN lumi.

When was APTN launched?

APTN was launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world, focusing on sharing Indigenous perspectives.

Full Release



New York, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











Kaltura



(Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Cloud, today announced that it has partnered with Canadian television network



APTN



(Aboriginal Peoples Television Network) to power



APTN lumi



, a streaming service that delivers content to Indigenous communities across Canada and the globe.





APTN is dedicated to sharing Indigenous perspectives, stories, and cultures through original news, documentaries, dramas, and educational content created by and for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. With the launch of APTN lumi, the network aims to expand its digital footprint and promote understanding, foster dialogue, and amplify Indigenous voices across Canada.





Leveraging Kaltura’s end-to-end OTT video platform, APTN lumi offers the largest curated collection of Indigenous stories and Indigenous-language content in one destination. The service is available across web and mobile, making it easy for viewers to discover and engage with Indigenous voices wherever they are.





APTN selected Kaltura for its deep expertise in powering OTT platforms for public broadcasters and mission-driven media organizations. Kaltura’s solution includes a robust content management system, multi-platform distribution, monetization capabilities, AI-driven personalization, and fully branded white-label applications for mobile, tablet, web, and Smart TVs. The launch of the new APTN lumi platform includes full integration with APTN’s CMS, VOD support in multiple Indigenous languages, and infrastructure for subscription purchases.





“For over 25 years, APTN’s mission has been to share Indigenous perspectives, stories and cultures through content created by and for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities,” said John Bauer, Director of Digital Media and IT at APTN. “We’re thrilled to partner with Kaltura to expand our reach and bring these voices to a broader audience.”





“It’s incredibly fulfilling to work with visionary partners like APTN and help bring their mission to life through our technology,” said Natan Israeli, Chief Customer Officer at Kaltura. “We’re proud to support the distribution of Indigenous stories and Indigenous-language content, making them accessible to viewers across Canada.”











About Kaltura







Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit



www.corp.kaltura.com





















About APTN









APTN



launched in 1999 as the first national Indigenous broadcaster in the world. Since then, the network has become a global leader in programming that celebrates the rich diversity of Indigenous Peoples at home and abroad. A respected charitable broadcaster, APTN shares authentic stories to Canadian households through basic channel packages via two distinct HD channels: APTN (English and French language programming) and APTN Languages (Indigenous language programming). APTN proudly features over 80% Canadian content and inspires audiences via multiple platforms, including its Indigenous-focused streaming service,



APTN lumi



.



















