Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) shareholders are up 22% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) share price has gained some 66% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 79%. So the rise may not be much consolation. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Kaltura isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Kaltura grew its revenue by 28% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 79% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:KLTR Earnings and Revenue Growth July 24th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt Kaltura shareholders are happy with the loss of 79% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 66%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kaltura better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Kaltura is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

