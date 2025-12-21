Kaltura (KLTR) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Kaltura (NasdaqGS:KLTR) has been revised to $3.57 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of $3.14 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.50% from the latest reported closing price of $1.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaltura. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLTR is 0.58%, an increase of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 71,091K shares. The put/call ratio of KLTR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,448K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,446K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 35.47% over the last quarter.

Avalon Ventures Management holds 8,963K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. holds 7,980K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gagnon Securities holds 2,886K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares , representing an increase of 24.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 6.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,708K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares , representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLTR by 1.78% over the last quarter.

