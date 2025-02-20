KALTURA Earnings Results: $KLTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

KALTURA ($KLTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $45,610,000, beating estimates of $45,251,076 by $358,924.
KALTURA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of KALTURA stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COMMON FUND FOR NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS removed 576,089 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,267,395
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 511,072 shares (+249.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,124,358
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 434,178 shares (+380.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $955,191
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 428,821 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $943,406
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 425,044 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $935,096
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 376,266 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $827,785
- GAGNON ADVISORS, LLC added 356,336 shares (+34.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $783,939
