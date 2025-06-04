Kaltura Class Genie Wins "e-Learning Innovation of the Year" at 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

Kaltura's Class Genie wins "e-Learning Innovation of the Year," enhancing personalized education through AI-driven support and resource discovery.

Quiver AI Summary

Kaltura has been awarded the "e-Learning Innovation of the Year" at the EdTech Breakthrough Awards for its AI learning agent, the Kaltura Class Genie, which enhances educational experiences by providing hyper-personalized learning tailored to individual student needs. Launched in 2024, Class Genie addresses the issue of students missing valuable educational resources by helping them discover previously unseen content—92% of accessed materials being new to users. The tool integrates with institutional content, allowing for dynamic interactions such as answering questions and creating personalized study aids. Kaltura has a prominent presence in educational technology, serving over 9 million students and faculty across more than half of U.S. R1 universities and Ivy League schools, focusing on improving learning outcomes through innovative, scalable solutions.

Potential Positives

Kaltura Class Genie won the "e-Learning Innovation of the Year" award at the EdTech Breakthrough Awards, highlighting the company's leadership and innovation in educational technology.

The Class Genie significantly improves student engagement by providing access to previously unseen educational content, boosting discovery and learning outcomes.

Kaltura has established itself as a key player in educational technology, serving over 9 million students and faculty members, including a significant number of prestigious universities.

The recognition from the EdTech Breakthrough Awards validates Kaltura's vision and momentum in creating individualized learning experiences through AI technology.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the Kaltura Class Genie?

The Kaltura Class Genie is an AI learning agent designed to create hyper-personalized learning experiences for students.

What award did Kaltura Class Genie win?

Kaltura Class Genie won the “e-Learning Innovation of the Year” award at the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

How does Class Genie improve student engagement?

Class Genie increases engagement by providing personalized support and introducing students to previously unexplored educational content.

How do institutions use the Class Genie?

Institutions integrate Class Genie with their content repositories, enabling students to access tailored resources and support through a chat interface.

What is Kaltura's mission?

Kaltura's mission is to create AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that enhance customer and employee engagement and success.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KLTR Insider Trading Activity

$KLTR insiders have traded $KLTR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN N. DOHERTY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 135,496 shares for an estimated $317,804.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $KLTR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



New York, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











Kaltura



(Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced that the



Kaltura Class Genie



has been selected as the winner of the “e-Learning Innovation of the Year” award in the 7th annual



EdTech Breakthrough Awards



. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honor startups, established companies, and innovators who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to progress in educational technology.







The Kaltura Class Genie



is an AI learning agent that creates hyper-personalized learning experiences for students, leading to better educational outcomes. Launched in 2024, the Class Genie represents a revolutionary leap in e-learning, marking a shift from traditional, one-size-fits-all education to dynamic, AI-driven collaboration between students and teachers that is tailored to every learner’s unique needs.





Class Genie has already reversed a long-standing challenge: students being unable to take advantage of materials they were unaware of. Based on Kaltura’s Class Genie testing, an astounding 92% of the content accessed through the Genie was from sources that students had never seen before, representing a dramatic increase in engagement and discovery, especially of long-tail content that holds educational value but would otherwise remain buried in institutional archives.





Class Genie creates individualized immersive learning resources tailored to personal needs based on each student’s preferences, engagement patterns, and past interactions, drawing exclusively from their institution’s trusted knowledge base. It integrates seamlessly with institutional content repositories - from course libraries to campus-wide archives - enabling students to ask questions through a chat interface and receive instant, context-aware support in the form of direct answers, interactive flashcards, key video clips from relevant lecture moments, and clearly cited source materials.





“We built Class Genie to help students where they are in their education journeys. By offering personalized, timely support and keeping students engaged while empowering educators with more effective and impactful teaching tools, we are creating the future for schooling,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Kaltura. “Being recognized with this award is a strong validation of our vision and momentum in creating truly individualized learning experiences.”





Kaltura has been a leader in educational technology for years, powering learning experiences for hundreds of institutions worldwide and more than 9M students and faculty members, including more than 50% of US R1 universities and Ivy League schools. A pioneer in remote and virtual learning, Kaltura has created industry-leading e-learning solutions that played a key role in the digital transformation education has undergone in the past decade. Even before the launch of its AI-powered Class Genie, Kaltura’s all-in-one video platform for education has been enriching the digital education experience for students, improving learning outcomes, increasing adoption for staff and saving costs for IT departments. With powerful tools for lecture capture, virtual classrooms, LMS Video integration, and robust accessibility capabilities, Kaltura’s platform creates engaging, inclusive, and scalable learning experiences across every academic touchpoint.





The EdTech Breakthrough Awards evaluate the global educational technology industry each year to recognize and highlight the breakthrough EdTech solutions and companies. This year’s program attracted more than 2,700 nominations from countries all over the world.







About Kaltura







Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s AI Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit



www.corp.kaltura.com



.











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.