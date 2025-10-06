Kaltura CFO John Doherty To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR) announced that John Doherty, Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down effective December 5, 2025. Doherty is taking on a CFO role at a public company in the medical technology industry. The company has retained an external search firm to identify successor candidates. Doherty has agreed to stay on as an advisor through March 31, 2026.

Kaltura re-affirmed its financial guidance for the third quarter, as issued on August 7, 2025. The company will be discussing its financial results on November 10, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.