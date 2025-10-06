Markets
KLTR

Kaltura CFO John Doherty To Step Down

October 06, 2025 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR) announced that John Doherty, Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down effective December 5, 2025. Doherty is taking on a CFO role at a public company in the medical technology industry. The company has retained an external search firm to identify successor candidates. Doherty has agreed to stay on as an advisor through March 31, 2026.

Kaltura re-affirmed its financial guidance for the third quarter, as issued on August 7, 2025. The company will be discussing its financial results on November 10, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.