Kaltura Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Kaltura will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a conference call for discussion.

Potential Positives

Kaltura is set to release its second quarter financial results on August 7, 2025, providing investors and stakeholders with important insights into the company's performance.

The conference call scheduled for the same day allows for direct communication between management and stakeholders, fostering transparency and engagement.

Kaltura's focus on AI-infused video solutions highlights its commitment to innovation and leadership in the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

The mention of millions of end-users engaged across various sectors demonstrates Kaltura's wide market reach and potential for continued growth and impact.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results prior to the scheduled release may indicate preparatory challenges or financial issues that the company is attempting to manage or mitigate.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kaltura



(Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Cloud, today announced it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, before market open on Thursday, August 7, 2025.





Management will host a conference call to review the Company’s second quarter 2025 financial results and discuss the financial outlook.









Date:





Thursday, August 7, 2025









Time:





8:00 a.m. ET









United States/Canada Toll Free:





1-877-300-8521









International Toll:





+1-412-317-6026





















A live and archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at:





https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events





.







About Kaltura







Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit



www.corp.kaltura.com



.







Investor Contacts:







Kaltura, Inc.





John Doherty





Chief Financial Officer







IR@Kaltura.com







Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC





Erica Mannion and Michael Funari







IR@Kaltura.com







+1-617-542-6180







Media Contacts:







Kaltura, Inc.





Nohar Zmora







pr.team@kaltura.com







Headline Media





Raanan Loew







raanan@headline.media







+1-347-897-9276



