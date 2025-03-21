Kaltura Announces Buyback Of Up To $15 Mln Shares, Reaffirms Q1, FY25 View; Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - Kaltura, Inc. (KLTR), a video technology company, Friday announced that the Board has authorized a refreshed stock repurchase program for up to $15 million.

Shares of Kaltura are increasing in the pre-market trading.

The Company plans to use its cash, short-term investments, or future earnings to buy back shares.

Kaltura can buy back shares in different ways, like open market purchases, block trades, private deals, or fast-track stock buybacks.

Further, the company reaffirms the first quarter 2025, and full year 2025, confirming the previous guidance of February 20.

The company expects subscription revenue for the first quarter to range between $43.4 million and $44.2 million representing an increase by 5% to 7% year over year.

First quarter total revenue is anticipated to range between $45.7 million and $46.5 million representing an increase of 2% to 4% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter is anticipated to range between $2.5 million and $3.5 million.

For the full year, the company expects Subscription Revenue to range between $170.4 million and $173.4 million representing an increasing of 2% to 3% year-over-year.

Total revenue for the full year is expected to range between $179.9 million and $182.9 million which is an increase of 1 to 2% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year is anticipated to range between $12.7 million to $14.7 million.

In the pre-market trading, Kaltura is 5.46% higher at $1.93 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.