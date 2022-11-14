Commodities

Kalrock says probes into investor Fritsch have no impact on Jet Airways deal

Credit: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

November 14, 2022 — 12:07 am EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Asset manager Kalrock Capital Partners said on Monday that probes into its investor Florian Fritsch have no impact on its acquisition of Indian airline Jet Airways JET.NS.

Fritsch is assisting in investigations by regulatory agencies in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Austria. The probes are based on anonymous complaints filed in relation to certain businesses where Fritsch is a financial investor in his personal capacity, UK-based Kalrock said in a statement.

"Florian confirms that neither Kalrock Capital Partners nor Jet Airways have any connection with these ongoing investigations, or the charges made thereunder, and these investigations have no impact on the acquisition of Jet Airways, and Jalan-Kalrock Consortium remains committed towards Jet Airways," Kalrock added.

