Kalium Lakes Ltd Calls for 2024 AGM with Paperless Focus

Kalium Lakes Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on November 29, 2024, at its Sydney office. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with a focus on transitioning to paperless communication. This move highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and modern shareholder engagement.

