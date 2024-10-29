News & Insights

Stocks

Kalium Lakes Ltd Calls for 2024 AGM with Paperless Focus

October 29, 2024 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kalium Lakes Ltd (AU:KLL) has released an update.

Kalium Lakes Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held on November 29, 2024, at its Sydney office. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with a focus on transitioning to paperless communication. This move highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and modern shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:KLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.