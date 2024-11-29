Kalium Lakes Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Kalium Lakes Ltd (AU:KLL) has released an update.

Kalium Lakes Limited has successfully passed a resolution during its 2023 Annual General Meeting, as confirmed by a poll. The resolution, which was part of standard meeting protocols, received overwhelming approval from shareholders. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s management and strategic direction.

