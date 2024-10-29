Kalium Lakes Announces 2024 AGM and Paperless Push

Kalium Lakes Ltd (AU:KLL) has released an update.

Kalium Lakes Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting set for November 29, 2024, at its Sydney headquarters. Shareholders are encouraged to use digital communication methods and can vote online if unable to attend. This move underscores the company’s commitment to sustainability by reducing paper usage.

