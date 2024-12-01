Kalina Power Updates Director’s Shareholding Details

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kalina Power Limited announced a correction regarding its director Stephen White’s shareholding, revealing he holds 33,007,903 ordinary shares, more than previously reported. The company also noted an acquisition of 12,500,000 unlisted options for Mr. White. This update may influence investor perceptions of the company’s internal dynamics and leadership stake.

For further insights into AU:KPO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.