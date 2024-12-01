Kalina Power Updates Director’s Shareholding Details

News & Insights

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Kalina Power Limited announced a correction regarding its director Stephen White’s shareholding, revealing he holds 33,007,903 ordinary shares, more than previously reported. The company also noted an acquisition of 12,500,000 unlisted options for Mr. White. This update may influence investor perceptions of the company’s internal dynamics and leadership stake.

