Kalina Power Updates Directors’ Interests Amidst Market Activity

November 07, 2024 — 12:14 am EST

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Kalina Power Limited has announced changes in the interests of its directors, including Matthew Jenkins and others, reflecting recent transactions in ordinary shares and unlisted options. This move highlights ongoing activity within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting stock market interests. As a clean-tech leader in the waste heat to power sector, Kalina Power continues to innovate with its proprietary technology.

