Kalina Power Updates Directors’ Interests Amid Strategic Moves

December 01, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Kalina Power Limited has announced changes to the interests of its directors, including the acquisition of 12.5 million unlisted options by Stephen White. This development reflects the company’s ongoing strategic adjustments as it continues to leverage its proprietary KALiNA Cycle®Technology to produce zero-emissions power. Investors in the clean-tech sector may find these changes noteworthy as Kalina Power enhances its leadership’s stake in the company.

For further insights into AU:KPO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

