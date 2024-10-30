Kalina Power Limited Announces Virtual AGM Details

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Kalina Power Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 29, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online to vote on important resolutions that could impact their investments. The meeting will provide an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s future strategies.

