Kalina Power Issues New Unquoted Securities

Kalina Power Limited has announced the issuance of 51,799,875 unquoted securities, set to expire in May 2026. These securities are part of a previously announced transaction, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial maneuvers. The move is likely to interest investors tracking Kalina Power’s strategic financial activities.

