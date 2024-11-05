Kalina Power Issues New Unquoted Securities

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.
Kalina Power Limited has announced the issuance of 51,799,875 unquoted securities, set to expire in May 2026. These securities are part of a previously announced transaction, reflecting the company’s ongoing financial maneuvers. The move is likely to interest investors tracking Kalina Power’s strategic financial activities.
