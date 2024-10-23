News & Insights

Stocks

Kalina Power Issues 26 Million Unquoted Securities

October 23, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Kalina Power Limited has announced the issuance of 26 million unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on various dates with various prices. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move could impact future company performance and investor interest in Kalina Power’s stock.

For further insights into AU:KPO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.