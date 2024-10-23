Kalina Power Issues 26 Million Unquoted Securities

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Kalina Power Limited has announced the issuance of 26 million unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on various dates with various prices. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move could impact future company performance and investor interest in Kalina Power’s stock.

