Kalina Power Issues 10 Million Employee Incentive Options

Kalina Power Limited has announced the issuance of 10 million unquoted options, set to expire on various dates at various prices. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme, signaling potential growth and strategic positioning in the market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s efforts to align employee interests with shareholder value.

