Kalina Power Gains Shareholder Confidence at AGM

Kalina Power Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with strong shareholder support for each proposal. This outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance. The results underscore Kalina’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through its business initiatives.

