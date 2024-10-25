Kalina Power Advances CO2 Projects and Raises Funds

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Kalina Power Limited has made significant strides with multiple non-binding MOUs signed with natural gas producers and a U.S.-based data center developer for projects featuring CO2 capture and sequestration. The company has raised $2.53 million to support these initiatives and is progressing towards binding agreements. Additionally, plans for the Saddle Hills Peaker Project have been deferred to align with Canada’s forthcoming Clean Electricity Regulations.

For further insights into AU:KPO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.