Kalina Power Advances CO2 Projects and Raises Funds

October 25, 2024 — 12:50 am EDT

Kalina Power Limited (AU:KPO) has released an update.

Kalina Power Limited has made significant strides with multiple non-binding MOUs signed with natural gas producers and a U.S.-based data center developer for projects featuring CO2 capture and sequestration. The company has raised $2.53 million to support these initiatives and is progressing towards binding agreements. Additionally, plans for the Saddle Hills Peaker Project have been deferred to align with Canada’s forthcoming Clean Electricity Regulations.

