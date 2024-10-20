Kali Metals Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

News & Insights

Kali Metals Limited (AU:KM1) has released an update.

Kali Metals Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, in Perth, with shareholders encouraged to participate by submitting proxy forms. The Notice of Meeting and related documents are available online, making it easier for shareholders to access essential information. This meeting is a key opportunity for investors to engage with company leadership and influence future decisions.

