Kali Metals Advances Exploration with Strong Financials

October 23, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Kali Metals Limited (AU:KM1) has released an update.

Kali Metals Limited reported a strong cash position of $8.22 million at the end of the September 2024 quarter, highlighting significant advancements in exploration projects, including promising drilling results in Western Australia’s Higginsville Lithium District and positive soil sampling results in New South Wales’ Jingellic Project. The company also expanded its tenure in the Pilbara region and amended its joint venture agreement with SQM, further solidifying its exploration footprint. Notably, the Marble Bar Project showed substantial lithium and gold potential, underscoring Kali’s strategic growth in critical mineral exploration.

