Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Unveils Gold Prospects

May 30, 2024 — 11:19 pm EDT

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (AU:KAL) has released an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has reported promising exploration results at the Wessex gold target within their Pinjin Project, highlighting the potential of previously overlooked gold deposits near Kalgoorlie. The company’s latest findings are backed by historical data and validated by Dr. Matthew Painter, a competent authority in the field. This announcement signifies a positive outlook for the company’s resource estimation and future mining endeavors.

