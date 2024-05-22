Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Strikes Gold at Wessex

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (AU:KAL) has released an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has announced promising results from its first round of aircore drilling at the Wessex prospect within the Pinjin Project, yielding significant gold intercepts, including 28 meters at 1.27 g/t. The findings suggest that the Wessex site is potentially part of the same gold system as the nearby Anglo Saxon Gold Mine, with mineralisation open along strike and down-dip. Following these encouraging outcomes, the company is planning further exploration to fully determine the mineralisation’s extent.

