Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Spotlights Projects in Investor Webinar

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited, a proven and low-cost gold discoverer, is set to participate in the ShareCafe Small Cap ‘Hidden Gems’ Webinar to discuss their strategic projects in Western Australia, including recent successful results from the Pinjin Gold Project. The company has highlighted their low-cost gold discovery at Bulong Taurus Project and is also exploring for lithium potential at other sites. Investors can view the live presentation via Zoom and a recorded version will be available post-event.

