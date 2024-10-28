Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Sets Date for Annual Meeting

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (AU:KAL) has released an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd (ASX:KAL) has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29th in Subiaco, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit their proxy voting instructions by November 27th. This meeting will be crucial for stakeholders interested in the company’s future developments.

