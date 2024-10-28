News & Insights

Stocks

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Sets Date for Annual Meeting

October 28, 2024 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (AU:KAL) has released an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Ltd (ASX:KAL) has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29th in Subiaco, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit their proxy voting instructions by November 27th. This meeting will be crucial for stakeholders interested in the company’s future developments.

For further insights into AU:KAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.