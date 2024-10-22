Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Secures Government Drilling Grant

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (AU:KAL) has released an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has secured a $130,000 co-funding grant from the Western Australian Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme for a new drilling program at the Kirgella Gift and Providence sites. This initiative aims to explore significant gold deposits and enhance geological understanding, with drilling scheduled to commence in December 2024. Investors can anticipate further updates as the company advances its exploration efforts.

