News & Insights

Stocks

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Reports Strong AGM Results

November 29, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (AU:KAL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting have been successfully passed by shareholders, reflecting strong support for the company’s strategic direction. Key resolutions included the re-election of a director and the approval of additional share issuance capacity. These outcomes suggest confidence in Kalgoorlie Gold’s ongoing projects and growth potential.

For further insights into AU:KAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.