Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Reports Strong AGM Results

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited has announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting have been successfully passed by shareholders, reflecting strong support for the company’s strategic direction. Key resolutions included the re-election of a director and the approval of additional share issuance capacity. These outcomes suggest confidence in Kalgoorlie Gold’s ongoing projects and growth potential.

