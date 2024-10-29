Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Expands Gold Resources and Secures Funding

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited (AU:KAL) has released an update.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited reported a significant increase in its total inferred mineral resource to 214,300 ounces of gold, following exploration progress in the Pinjin Gold Project. The company successfully raised $2.9 million, positioning itself well for continued exploration efforts, focusing on large gold targets in the Laverton Tectonic Zone. With no debt and strong cash reserves, KalGold aims to capitalize on its promising assets.

